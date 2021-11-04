Gymnast Jordan Chiles Says Media Reacted to Simone Biles' Olympics Withdrawal "The Wrong Way"

Watch : Simone Biles Rocks Fresh New Hairstyle

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles still has trouble balancing her array of feelings surrounding the unexpected twists of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

As seen in a preview clip exclusive to E! News, the 20-year-old member of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team is a guest on Facebook Watch's talk show Peace of Mind With Taraji on Monday, Nov. 8. During the visit, Jordan told co-hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about finding out that she would step in for Simone Biles after the superstar withdrew midway through the gymnastics team final in July.

"There was a lot," Jordan said candidly about her mindset over replacing her close friend on the uneven bars and balance beam. "There was emotions, there was excitement, there was frustration, there was devastation."

The athlete went on to say she didn't appreciate how the media "perceived" Simone's decision to take a break from competition amid her mental health struggles. Jordan and her teammates earned a silver medal in the team final, and Simone sat out all subsequent competition until her return for the balance beam final, earning bronze.