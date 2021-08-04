2020 Tokyo OlympicsBachelor NationCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Will Simone Biles Return for the 2024 Olympics? She Says...

Following Simone Biles’ triumphant return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from events to focus on her mental health, the 24-year-old athlete revealed her thoughts about the future.

Simone Biles is "keeping the door open."
 
In an interview with the Today show on Aug. 4—following her bronze medal victory in the Tokyo Games—the decorated gymnast said that when it comes to competing in the Olympics again in the future, she is optimistic.
 
"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognize what I've done with my career," she told host Hoda Kotb. "Because after 2016, I didn't get to do that." (During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone won an impressive four gold medals). Adding that when it comes to her foreseeable participation in four years, she is, in fact, "keeping the door open."
 
Simone, who scored a bronze medal after competing in the balance beam finals on August 3, also spoke candidly on how it felt to compete again after previously withdrawing from events to focus on her mental health, citing that her "mind and body were not in sync" at the time.

"It's so crazy," she shared about the experience of competing again. "I'm happy I was able to get back out there and do one more routine. It just felt really amazing."

"I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set," Simone continued. "That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did."

Although the Olympian will be leaving Tokyo after snagging two medals and making what she called the "best decision for her team and herself," by focusing on her wellbeing, she wants fans to know that she's proud of herself beyond the accolades.
 
"I'm more than my medals and gymnastics," she said. "I'm a human being and I've done some courageous things outside of this sport, as well, and I'm not a quitter."

Take a look back at Simone's Olympic journey for yourself:

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
July 27: Starting Off on a Good Note

Simone reacts during the gymnastics women's team final.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Cheering on Their Friends

Simone and teammate Grace Mc Callum react during the gymnastics women's team final.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader

Simone and teammate Grace McCallum react during the gymnastics women's team final.

Fred Lee/Getty Images
Two Thumbs Up

Simone appears at the women's gymnastics team final.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Clap-tain

Simone, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles cheer for teammate Sunisa "Suni" Lee as she competes on uneven bars during the women's gymnastics team final.

Fred Lee/Getty Images
Round of Applause

Simone appears with her teammates at the women's gymnastics team final.

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
Defying Gravity

Simone Biles appears mid-air during her performance at the women's gymnastics team final on July 27.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Simon's Scare

Simone lands her vault in the women's gymnastics team final. The athlete was scheduled to perform 2.5 twists in the air completed just 1.5. 

HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The "Twisties"

Simone later explains at a press conference that she "got "a little bit lost in the air," and later confirmed she had developed the "twisties," or mid-air disorientation.

Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock
July 27: Simone Withdraws From Team Final

Disappointed with her performance, Simone walks off the competition floor after her vault at the women's gymnastics team final on July 27. She later withdraws from the event.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Fab Four

Despite withdrawing from the women's gymnastics team final after one rotation, Simone helped her team win the silver medal. Here she is pictured with teammates Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa "Suni" Lee.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

Simone and Jordan Chiles react after receiving their silver medals.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Bear Hugs

Simone helps congratulate the Russian team on their gold medal victory.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Red, White & Booty Bump

Simone and Jordan Chiles celebrate on the podium of the gymnastics women's team final.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
July 28: Simon Withdraws From 2nd Final

Amid ongoing mental health concerns and case of the "twisties," Simone opts out of the women's individual all-around final.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Effort

But Simone did join fellow Team USA members Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and Riley McCusker—who did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics—to support their teammate Sunia "Suni" Lee" from the stands during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. 

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Hi Simone!

The Olympic gold medalist smiled and waved from the stands at the women's individual all-around final on July 29.  

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
July 30: 2 More Withdrawals

Simone withdraws from the uneven bars and vault finals. In the latter, she is replaced by MyKayla Skinner, who appeared to end her 2020 Tokyo Olympics journey days earlier when she failed to qualify for individual finals.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Aug. 1: Another Withdrawal

After pulling out of her fifth event, the floor exercise final, Simone was seen cheering on her teammates at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final.

