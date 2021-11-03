Devin Booker Proves Kendall Jenner Is His Queen in Romantic Birthday Tribute

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to BF Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is feeling the love on her 26th birthday.

Birthday tributes for the model began flooding in when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more of Kendall's friends posted their best and cutest memories in honor of her 26th trip around the sun.

But the Instagram post that melted the most hearts came from Kendall's boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns athlete shared a glimpse of their private relationship, captioning a photo of the reality star, "Most beautiful woman."

Devin included a crown emoji, suggesting that she's his queen.

This tribute is one of the few times Devin has publicly acknowledged his relationship with Kendall. They were first spotted together in April 2020 but have mostly kept their romance under wraps—at least, until now.

According to an insider, Kendall "appreciates" that Devin respects her desire for privacy. The source shared in April, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity... She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that."