JoJo Siwa Through the Years: See Her Evolution From Tiny Dancer to Superstar

Life certainly is "epic" for JoJo Siwa right now!

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 competitor has already made history with a same-sex dance partner, and now, JoJo is looking to mentor more rising stars with new Peacock series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which premieres today, Nov. 4 on the NBCU streaming platform.

"Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride," JoJo exclusively gushed to E! News on Oct. 26. "I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour."

She added, "Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger."

Well, JoJo has certainly made the most of her days!

The 18-year-old first shot to fame after appearing on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. At age nine, JoJo made a huge impression, and although she placed in fifth place, she joined Dance Moms two years later in 2015.