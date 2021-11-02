Delilah Belle Hamlin Says She Sought Treatment After Becoming "Dependent" on Xanax

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

Delilah Belle Hamlin is ready to share her personal health journey.

In a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 23-year-old model revealed that she recently had to seek help after her body became "dependent" on Xanax.

"I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me. He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed," Delilah shared. "I didn't mean to at all. I over-dosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

Wit help from her family including parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Delilah discovered a treatment center in Arizona that could help with her health struggles.