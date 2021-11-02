People's Choice Awards

Tracy Morgan Chokes Up Recalling How His Daughter Inspired Him to "Fight" After Near-Fatal 2014 Crash

Seven years after Tracy Morgan was involved in a near-fatal bus accident, the comedian is opening up about one of the biggest inspirations behind his recovery: his little girl, Maven.

Tracy Morgan is counting his blessings, especially those closest to his heart.
 
Back in June 2014, the comedian was involved in a near-fatal accident when a Walmart tractor-trailer struck Morgan's minibus from behind on the New Jersey Turnpike. Now, the 30 Rock alum is reflecting on how grateful he is for his family, and particularly his 8-year-old daughter, Maven.
 
"She's very close to me," the actor explained during the Nov. 2 episode of Today. "We're very close. That's my baby." Referring to Maven's upcoming guest appearance on her dad's TBS sitcom, The Last O.G., Morgan added, "She's my greatest costar ever. Ever."

The 52-year-old actor became emotional as he recalled the accident. "She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck," he explained about Maven. "People don't just come out of comas—I had to fight. I knew I had to be here for her. I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."

As a result of the crash, Morgan was placed in a two-week coma and was wheelchair-bound for five months. Morgan's close friend and comedian James McNair was killed in the accident.

Morgan added that more than seven years after the tragedy, he feels "great" and "fortunate" for where he is today.

The actor is also dad to adult sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid, whose mom is Morgan's ex-wife, Sabina Morgan. Maven's mom is Megan Wollover, who Morgan split from in July 2020 after five years of marriage.

"For my sons and my daughter, I just want to leave a legacy," Morgan noted. "When I'm long gone, I want them to go to my star in Hollywood and say, 'That's my grandpa' ... And they can build on top of that."

