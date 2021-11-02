Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch : Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain

Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz.

TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," she said in voiceover. "I started binge eating, and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today."

She continued, "Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do."

Other scenes showed Jazz butting heads with members of her family over her eating habits. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family," Jazz told the camera. "It makes me feel really humiliated."