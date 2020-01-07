by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 11:52 AM
It's time to get real.
Jazz Jennings has spent her life advocating for the LGBTQ community, and in the TLC series I Am Jazz, she's been able to open up about her ups and downs and what life has been like for her as a transgender woman. On the newest season of the show, fans will get an in-depth look at her gender confirmation surgery and everything that has led up to the life changing experience.
"I had the gender confirmation surgery, but I need a third procedure," she reveals in the new trailer. Luckily, she has the support of her friends and her ex-boyfriend Ahmir Steward. "Ahmir and I are not together anymore, but I wanted his support as a friend."
True to her word, Jazz is sharing all the good, the bad and the in between. "I'm hoping that this is the last surgery," she shares about the procedure. Fans will get to see what the doctors were going through during the surgery, and by the looks of the trailer there were some complications.
Jazz has been very open about the process of transitioning and letting fans in on her journey. She recently took to her Instagram to share photos of her surgery scars in a raw and honest post. These are my scars on full display in #2019," she captioned the bathing suit pic. "I'm proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition."
On this season of I Am Jazz, she is also providing a front row seat to some other major life decisions she's had to make, like where she will attend college. Like many teens, she's caught between her parents hopes for her life and future, and what she wants. As any proud parent, her mother and father are steering her towards a future at Harvard, but she's more interested in going to a school on the west coast.
