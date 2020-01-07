It's time to get real.

Jazz Jennings has spent her life advocating for the LGBTQ community, and in the TLC series I Am Jazz, she's been able to open up about her ups and downs and what life has been like for her as a transgender woman. On the newest season of the show, fans will get an in-depth look at her gender confirmation surgery and everything that has led up to the life changing experience.

"I had the gender confirmation surgery, but I need a third procedure," she reveals in the new trailer. Luckily, she has the support of her friends and her ex-boyfriend Ahmir Steward. "Ahmir and I are not together anymore, but I wanted his support as a friend."

True to her word, Jazz is sharing all the good, the bad and the in between. "I'm hoping that this is the last surgery," she shares about the procedure. Fans will get to see what the doctors were going through during the surgery, and by the looks of the trailer there were some complications.