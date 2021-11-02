Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Break Up After 1 Year

Watch : "Outer Banks" Stars Tease Season 2: EXCLUSIVE

They play lovers on Outer Banks, but Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have called it quits IRL.

A source confirms to E! News that the duo, who appear on the hit Netflix series as beloved couple John B and Sarah Cameron, have split after more than one year of dating. Per People, they ended things a couple months ago.

Last month, Cline was spotted dancing with Ross Butler during a night out in Milan, promoting fans to speculate that the 23-year-old actress and Stokes were no longer together. At the time, the pair were in town together for Milan Fashion Week, and Butler later told TMZ that he and Cline are "just friends."

Cline and Stokes first made their romance public back in June 2020. The pair confirmed their relationship when Stokes posted photos of their beach date with the caption: "Cats outta the bag."

In April, the pair marked their one-year anniversary by posting pictures of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u," Cline wrote alongside a photo of the actor, while Stokes captioned a snap of the actress, "365 w/ u."