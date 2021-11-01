Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Cradles Her Baby Bump in Stylish Selfies

Watch : Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one fashionable mama!

The former Victoria's Secret model, who is expecting her second child with husband Jason Statham, recently shared a couple of chic mirror selfies that proved she's still a pro at striking a pose. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 31, the Rose Inc. founder showed off her growing baby bump with not one, but two stylish outfits.

"1 or 2?" the supermodel asked her Instagram followers, alongside photos that captured her effortlessly glam ensembles.

The first image captured Rosie adorably cradling her baby bump as she rocked an unbuttoned sky blue button-down shirt from The Row. She paired her blouse with cozy black sweatpants, a beige floor-length coat and black sandals.

The 34-year-old star's second look was a lot edgier and gave off Matrix vibes. She donned a head-to-toe black outfit, which included a belted latex coat that she wore with skin-tight leather boots.