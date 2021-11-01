People's Choice Awards

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Prove the Sisterhood Is Still Strong With Mini Reunion

Bridget and Tibby together again! Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel.

Sisters forever! 

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn had a mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion this weekend. On Oct. 31, Tamblyn posted a video of herself opening a package of Betty Buzz, Lively's new line of nonalcoholic, sparkling mixers.

"Look what I got in the mail," the 38-year-old actress told her followers. "Oooh, Betty Buzz! It's so beautiful! Look inside! It's so pretty!"

However, the beverages were only part of the surprise. "So, this was the biggest package I've ever received in the mail," Tamblyn continued. "There was, like, a whole package, and then there was, like, a person inside of the package. It was really weird."

Tamblyn then panned the camera to reveal Lively standing behind her. The 34-year-old actress had sparkly red fabric wrapped around her and appeared to be donning a brunette wig, likely in celebration of Halloween.

As Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants fans know, Lively and Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie and its 2008 sequel along with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. In fact, Ferrera seemed to get a kick out of her former co-stars' post and wrote in the comments section, "Ahahaha!"

photos
Blake Lively Through the Years

The movies are based on the books by Ann Brashares and tell the story of four high school BFFs who take turns sending each other and wearing the same pair of jeans as a way to stay in touch with each other over their summer apart. Readers learn about each character as she navigates through life, as well as about the group's bond. And just as how their characters were close in the series, Lively, Tamblyn, Ferrera and Bledel developed a strong friendship.

"Those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old," Lively told People last year, "and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since."

To look back at their many reunions over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Fab Four

"Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," Amber wrote on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day in 2019. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration—Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you," Lively captioned a group plane shot in 2016.

Instagram
When the Clock Strikes Midnight

It's become tradition for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber and America to ring in the New Year together. 

Instagram
Reunited and It Feels So Good

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned a sweet photo with her gal pals to kick off 2018.

Instagram
Sisters for Life

When these four get together it usually includes girl talks, funny faces, pictures and lots of hugs and we're all for it.

Marion Curtis/StarPix
Sisters Support Sisters

No matter what the project, Bledel, Lively, Ferrera and Tamblyn are there to support each other. They attend each other's movie premieres, root for them on stage and show up to watch their plays. 

Instagram
Surprise!

"Look who dropped by my matinee today and made my day! #MySisterhood ! Love these women and the support they constantly show. @amberrosetamblyn , Blake & Alexis. #lipstogetherteethapart @2stnyc," Ferrera wrote.

Instagram
Partners in Politics

Whether it's the Times Up movement or walking in the Women's March in matching hats, these girls have each other's backs.

Instagram
The Next Generation

Their sisterhood is being passed down to the next generation through baby moments, being aunts to one another's children and gushing over each other's pregnancies along the way.

Instagram
Sisterhood Puns FTW

"Hipsterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tamblyn captioned one photo. "Sisterhood of the traveling Pinot," she captioned another. 

Instagram
Lifelong Bond

Whether they're fighting (pretend) on the set of a magazine shoot, or drawing the missing sister into a throwback photo, the sisterhood is clearly here to stay.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

The besties that brunch together, stay together.

