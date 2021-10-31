Jaime King and Sennett Devermont Break Up After Dating for Nearly a Year

As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end.
Jaime King and entrepreneur Sennett Devermont have decided to call it quits after dating for about a year, a source confirms to E! News. The two, who kept their relationship out of the public eye when they were together, have yet to publicly comment on their break up. Page Six was the first to report the news.
While Jaime and Sennett shied away from the spotlight, they did make their romance Instagram official in August. At the time, the White Chicks actress posted a sweet photo of the Mr. Checkpoint app founder wrapping his arms around her as she smiled up at him.
"I love you," she captioned her since-deleted post, alongside a red heart emoji.
In February, a separate source close to Jaime previously told E! News that she wasn't in a "long-term" relationship with anyone, but noted that she started seeing Sennett "four months ago."
Months prior, the couple was photographed during an afternoon outing as they grabbed a bite to eat in West Hollywood, Calif. And in November 2020, the Out of Death star celebrated the businessman's birthday on Instagram.
News of Jaime and Sennett's split comes just days after the actress attended the 2021 DKMS Gala in New York City alone on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Moreover, the Hart of Dixie alum is also in the midst of a divorce from her estranged husband, Kyle Newman. Jaime, who shares sons James Knight, 8, and Leo Thames, 6, with the filmmaker, filed the paperwork in May 2020 and also filed a temporary restraining order against him, which expired a month later.
In February 2021, Kyle welcomed a baby boy, Etienne, with singer Cyn (whose real name is Cynthia Nabozny). At the time, a close family friend of the filmmakers told E! News, "Kyle and Cynthia are overjoyed with the blessing of the new addition to their family."
The insider noted that "they received kind congratulations" from Jaime and her boyfriend.
However, a separate source told E! News that the actress was "blindsided" by the baby news, adding, "Jaime was not told about Kyle's relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays."
As the insider explained, Jaime is "trying to move on with her life and do the best things for her kids."