Jaime King Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Sennett Devermont Amid Kyle Newman Divorce

Internet, meet Jaime King's boyfriend: Sennett Devermont.
The actress made her relationship with the Los Angeles activist Instagram official on Aug. 4, sharing a sweet snapshot of Devermont wrapping his arms around her as she smiled up at him. And in case there were still any questions about where they stood, the Hart of Dixie alum made it perfectly clear by captioning the photo with the words, "I love you."
In February, a source told E! News King "started dating her boyfriend four months ago." In fact, there have been signs of their romance for quite some time. Back in December, the duo was photographed grabbing a bite to eat in West Calif., Hollywood. The month before, King wished Devermont a happy birthday on Instagram and posted a picture of her 7-year-old son James taking a nap in Devermont's lap.
The couple's social media debut comes a little more than a year after King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman. The model submitted the paperwork in May 2020 after almost 13 years of marriage to the filmmaker. At the time, she also filed a temporary restraining order against him, which expired the following month.
The exes' custody battle over James and 6-year-old son Leo made headlines. And in February, the attention around their ongoing divorce took another turn when it was revealed that Newman welcomed a baby boy named Etienne with singer Cyn (a.k.a. Cynthia Nabozny).
At the time, a close family friend of Newman's told E! News "Kyle and Cynthia are overjoyed with the blessing of the new addition to their family" and that "they received kind congratulations" from both King and her boyfriend.
"Jaime met Cynthia many months ago and even visited with them on Christmas Day," the friend continued. "Kyle's number one commitment is the health and well-being of his children and a positive co-parenting relationship with Jaime."
However, another source told a different story. "Jamie didn't spend Christmas with them, she just dropped the kids off," this insider said. "The only time she briefly met Cynthia was when she dropped them off."
In addition, the source said King "was not told about Kyle's relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays" and that "she was very blinded by this."
"Jaime is trying to move on with her life and do the best things for her kids," the insider added. "Her kids always remain her number one priority."