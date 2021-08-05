Jaime King Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Sennett Devermont Amid Kyle Newman Divorce

Watch : Jaime King Says Taylor Swift Is an "Amazing" Godmother

Internet, meet Jaime King's boyfriend: Sennett Devermont.

The actress made her relationship with the Los Angeles activist Instagram official on Aug. 4, sharing a sweet snapshot of Devermont wrapping his arms around her as she smiled up at him. And in case there were still any questions about where they stood, the Hart of Dixie alum made it perfectly clear by captioning the photo with the words, "I love you."

In February, a source told E! News King "started dating her boyfriend four months ago." In fact, there have been signs of their romance for quite some time. Back in December, the duo was photographed grabbing a bite to eat in West Calif., Hollywood. The month before, King wished Devermont a happy birthday on Instagram and posted a picture of her 7-year-old son James taking a nap in Devermont's lap.

The couple's social media debut comes a little more than a year after King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman. The model submitted the paperwork in May 2020 after almost 13 years of marriage to the filmmaker. At the time, she also filed a temporary restraining order against him, which expired the following month.