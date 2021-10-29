Abby Huntsman Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her The View Exit

Watch : Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View"

Nearly two years since her daytime talk show exit, Abby Huntsman is sharing her point of view.

The former View co-host, who sat at the table for two seasons before her departure in January 2020, confirmed it was an allegedly "toxic" environment at the longtime ABC show that spurred her to leave. During the premiere episode of her and Lauren Leeds' podcast, I Wish Somebody Told Me, Huntsman recalled being asked to go see a talent coach after a few weeks into her new hosting gig. She said she was told all of the new hosts see a talent coach, but eventually Page Six reported on the fact that she had seen one.

"I knew right in that moment when I saw that article it came from within," she said, "so they send you to a talent coach and then they leak it about you."

While the mom of three said she would "so badly want to scream" at the View table and tell the panel to "stop acting so insane" sometimes, "It took the stronger part of me to hold back. The stronger part to try and be gracious." However, she pointed out "holding back" is not rewarded behavior. "You don't trend on Twitter," she said, "for being that way."

Ultimately, she cited joining her dad Jon Huntsman Jr.'s gubernatorial campaign as the reason she gave viewers for why she was leaving. It was true, but not the whole story.