Jamie Chung Cuddles With Her Newborn Baby in Sweet Selfie

Jamie Chung, who recently welcomed twins with husband Bryan Greenberg, is giving fans a glimpse of her new role as a mom. See the photo the actress shared of her newborn baby.

Jamie Chung is loving mom life!

The 38-year-old actress, who recently announced that she and Bryan Greenberg had welcomed twins, gave fans a glimpse of one of her family's new additions on Tuesday, Oct. 26, when she shared on her Instagram a photo of herself cuddling with her baby. The sweet selfie showed Jamie holding her newborn's hand in her fingers as the child rested on her chest.

While Jamie did not include a second picture of her other twin, she did make a reference to her new role as a mom of two, captioning the post, "x2."

Jamie's friends and followers flooded the comments section with loving messages for both the star and her husband. Among the well-wishers was Jamie's former Sin City 2 co-star Jaime King, who wrote, "Congratulations my love I'm so happy for you both."

Jamie's Sucker Punch castmates also weighed in. "ABHHHHHH BABEEEEEE. congratulations my loveeee," Vanessa Hudgens raved, while Jena Malone commented, "Oh babe. I'm so so happy for you both. I'm here if you need anything anything anything."

2021 Celebrity Babies

A source previously told E! News that Jamie and Bryan, 43, had welcomed their twins via surrogate.

Bryan, who married Jamie on Halloween in 2015, first announced the arrival of their twins on Sunday, posting an Instagram video of himself holding his two babies alongside the caption, "We got double the trouble now @jamiechung."

At the time, Jamie responded by commenting on the post with two heart emojis. She also re-shared the cute family clip to her Instagram Stories.

