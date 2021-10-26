Chrissy Teigen Predicts Husband John Legend Is "Clearly Going to Lose" on The Voice

Watch : Chrissy Teigen's "Awkward" Love for Ariana Grande on "The Voice"

It's becoming clearer that all of Chrissy Teigen might not be rooting for husband John Legend to prevail on The Voice.

In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on Monday, Oct. 25, host Kelly Clarkson asked Chrissy about her previous social media messages suggesting she was rooting for Ariana Grande's team to win on the NBC competition series this season, rather than the squads coached by John, Blake Shelton or Kelly herself.

When Kelly mentioned that Chrissy is "Team Ariana," Chrissy laughed and replied, "I am." The 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to explain that part of her support for Ariana stems from her daughter, Luna, 5, being a big fan of the "Dangerous Woman" vocalist.

"It's so funny, Ariana's demographic—it's like 2 years old because Luna was into her when she was 2, to I mean...," Chrissy said, trailing off while expressing that Ariana has fans of all ages.