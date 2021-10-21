Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Meghan McCain Would Never Let Her Daughter Be on The View

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 21, 2021 6:30 PMTags
TVThe ViewExclusivesReal HousewivesShowsDaily PopMeghan McCainNBCU
Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View"

When one door closes, another opens. 

After announcing her exit from The View in July, Meghan McCain penned Audible memoir Bad Republican and is ready to no longer be the "villain of the world." 

"I definitely am having a lot more fun," McCain exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 21. "It's just been nice honestly to be able to talk about something other than politics." 

The daughter of late Republican senator John McCain detailed what led to her departure from the talk show. "I am actually a pretty sensitive person and there are people you love to hate, but it felt like towards my last season it just became 'We hate to hate her,'" McCain opened up. "I did feel a shift in my last season that there was no love coming from the audience, and that was a factor in why I left." 

The self-described empath continued, "A lot of people freakin' hate me, I get it. But I come from a good place. I come from a place of just wanting to do a good job. I tried to do the best that I could. I was not always an angel: I have a temper, I'm dramatic, I'm involved in drama, always."  

photos
Meghan McCain's Hair Transformations on The View

But, McCain's level of drama is no match for the reality TV sector: McCain could never picture herself joining a Real Housewives franchise! 

Greg Endries/Bravo

"First of all, I live in the D.C. area. They did D.C. and it was a disaster," McCain joked. "I love the Housewives. I feel like I'm too emotionally attached. People are sick of my drama." 

For now, McCain is ready to stay far away from TV. "I really feel like my time is so done," she admitted.

And, McCain will never let infant daughter Liberty follow in her footsteps on The View. "I would chain her to my car and say 'Nooo!'" McCain quipped. "I would kill her. I want her to do anything except what we do. I don't want her to do anything in television." 

Watch the full interview above to hear about the secret behind McCain's on-air hairstyles

McCain's audio-only memoir, Bad Republican, will debut Thursday, Oct. 21 exclusively on Audible. 

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

4

Jim Edmonds Breaks Silence on "Stranger" Meghan King’s Wedding

5

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

Latest News

Penn Badgley Reveals Dan Humphrey's Worst Moment on Gossip Girl

Relive Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Luis Ruelas' Sizzling Romance

Proof a Sopranos Prequel Series May Actually Happen

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

Celebs You Forgot Were on Law & Order: SVU

See Vanessa Hudgens Make Magic in The Princess Switch 3 Trailer

Exclusive

Ester Dean Reveals the Best Advice She Got From Beyoncé