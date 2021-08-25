Meghan McCain Pens Touching Tribute to Dad John McCain on Anniversary of His Death

Meghan McCain is paying tribute to one of the modern Republican Party's founding fathers—her own.
The former The View co-host shared a moving Instagram tribute to her late father John McCain on Aug. 25, honoring the three-year anniversary of his death. "3 years. How has it been 3 years…?" Meghan captioned. "You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you."
John served as an Arizona senator for 31 years. The former presidential candidate died after a long battle with brain cancer in 2018.
"I think about you every single day," Meghan continued in the post. "I miss your laugh, your humor, your wisdom, your cooking… I miss everything. I love you forever, Dad."
The mother of one ended the tribute writing, "illegitimi non carborundum," which is a faux Latin phrase, colloquially translating to "Don't let the bastards grind you down."
Meghan announced on July 1 that she was leaving The View after four seasons as a co-host; she first joined the show in 2017 from Fox News.
"I'm here to tell all of you my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this will be my last season on The View," Meghan shared in a press statement. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends." Meghan will also be re-locating to Washington, D.C. from New York.
The news came after tensions boiled over with fellow co-host Joy Behar, who told Meghan that she "did not miss" her while she was away on maternity leave. Conservative Meghan later appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss the tension with her left-leaning table mates including Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. "So it's been such a rough reentry back into The View," Meghan, who welcomed daughter Liberty in September, admitted to Andy Cohen. "I had a really hard time getting back to work—I thought I would be back to work by the election...It's just been a lot."
Meghan added, "I will say I missed everyone, even if some people didn't miss me. I miss the show. We're a family. All these women were at my dad's funeral. We've been through a lot of s--t together, and I miss being on the show, and I hope that we can all be examples—myself included—for where the country should go forward."
In fact, Meghan named her daughter in honor of her father's legacy. "My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter Liberty," she tweeted in November 2020. "Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life."
Her mother, Cindy McCain, added, "This is my first election without my husband and I @SenJohnMcCain and I miss him so much. Please honor his legacy by voting today."