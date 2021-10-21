Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Eat Literal "Roasted S--t" in New Halloween Show

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the duo's new baking competition special Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween to see the rapper's hilarious reaction to one unusual sweet treat.

An unpleasant surprise.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are blessing fans with yet another collaboration just in time for spooky season

Dubbed Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, the one-hour baking competition will pit three teams of bakers against each other as they set out to build a full-sensory Halloween "world" that people can literally explore, taste and devour. Most importantly, the team's 12'x12' creations must be inspired by the concept of fear. 

In honor of the Halloween special premiering on Peacock today, Oct. 21, E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek that will make you want to tune in even more. 

As the below clip shows, judges Snoop and Martha are getting a taste of one of the team's creations: tooth bon bons. 

While the treat may not look appetizing, it's actually a white chocolate bon bon filled with Kopi Luwak ganache and dark chocolate crisp. Even better, it's designed to make you feel like you broke a tooth!

Snoop learns this the hard way, though he's ultimately impressed. "Hey, something cracked!" he says. "As soon as I bit it, it cracked like my tooth. You could sell this!"

Martha is equally amazed by the bon bons, comparing them to the fancy candy you can buy on Madison Ave. in New York.

Adds Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou, "I like the coffee for the chocolate. It's really nice because of the bitterness."

As it turns out, Kopi Luwak is a very special type of coffee. One of the expert bakers begins to explain how it's created, noting that "a little weasel" starts by eating a coffee cherry.

"...And poops it," Martha blurts out, much to Snoop's confusion. 

However, she's right. Adds the baker, "Then it's collected, cleaned and then we roast it."

Snoop's reaction is naturally priceless: "So we just ate roasted s--t?" 

"But it's the most expensive coffee in the world!" the baker responds.

The way Snoop sees it, it's actually "the most expensive s--t you can get."

Watch the hilarious clip above!

Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween is now streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

