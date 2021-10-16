Why Dating Isn't a "Huge Priority" for Katie Holmes After Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split

After having a whirlwind romance this year, it appears Katie Holmes is enjoying the single life.
Last September, the Dawson's Creek alum, who is notoriously private about her personal life, publicly showed off her sizzling relationship with New York City-based restaurateur, Emilio Vitolo Jr. But by May, the two decided to go their separate ways after less than a year of dating.
However, two sources tell E! News that the A-lister's love life is on the back-burner right now. Instead, she's focused on her upcoming projects, as well as raising her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex Tom Cruise.
"Dating is not a huge priority for her," one insider said. "She has a full plate with work and Suri."
The source added that Katie is simply going with the flow when it comes to romantically connecting with someone, explaining, "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."
According to the source, the Batman Begins alum "enjoyed being with someone and would like to find that again." However, they insisted, "It's not something she's spending a ton of time working on."
A second insider told E! News that Katie and Emilio remain friends.
It appears the timing for a new romance isn't right either, as the Hollywood star is booked and busy right now, which the second source explained has left little room for dating.
"Katie is happy living her life privately, working and taking care of her daughter," said the insider. "She's starting a movie soon called Rare Objects."
The source added, "She's very involved with her daughter."
In April, the actress shared a rare Instagram post about Suri to celebrate her 15th birthday, posting at the time, "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!"
Last November, Katie opened up about spending quality time with Suri amid the coronavirus pandemic for a written piece with Vogue Australia.
"To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she wrote.