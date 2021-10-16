People's Choice Awards

Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files for Divorce After One Year of Marriage

Sean Penn's wife, Australian-American actress Leila George, has filed papers to end their 1-year marriage, which will mark the actor's third divorce.

It's over between Sean Penn and wife Leila George.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the 29-year-old Australian-born actress filed for divorce from the 61-year-old Oscar winner in a Los Angeles court after a little more than one year of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The star's reps had no immediate comment on the divorce filing when reached by E! News.

George, daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi, married Penn in a small ceremony in late July 2020 after dating for four years.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn said on Late Night With Seth Meyers a few days after the wedding. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 30, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 28, with his second ex-wife, House of Cards actress Robin Wright. He was also married to Madonna for four years until 1989.

And speaking of COVID, a source told People that Penn and George grew closer while self-isolating together during the pandemic.

The actress even assisted Penn in his work with his disaster relief nonprofit, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). In April 2020, the two helped volunteers at a drive-thru testing sit in Los Angeles. The group partnered with the mayor's office and the L.A. Fire Department to run several locations. The organization also donated over 1,000 KN95 protection masks to frontline workers.

"What was easy is to say we had more than most in terms of the infrastructure of a disaster response organization, and we had done infectious disease once, with the cholera outbreak in Haiti," the actor told Seth Meyers. "That's a bit of a starter kit for what this incredibly transmittable COVID is. So we initially went to the governor of California and said, 'Look, we've got people, we've got some experience, and we've got the will to play. Where would you guide us?'"

He continued, "He guided us to Mayor [Eric] Garcetti in Los Angeles City and the Los Angeles Fire Department, where they had already set up test sites, but they were, those test sites were being operated by firefighters who, frankly, had other things to be doing for the city. And so we were able to take training and to absorb those sites and then expand site after site until now, we're doing all the city sites."

