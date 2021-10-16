Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files for Divorce After One Year of Marriage

It's over between Sean Penn and wife Leila George.

On Friday, Oct. 15, the 29-year-old Australian-born actress filed for divorce from the 61-year-old Oscar winner in a Los Angeles court after a little more than one year of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The star's reps had no immediate comment on the divorce filing when reached by E! News.

George, daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Greta Scacchi, married Penn in a small ceremony in late July 2020 after dating for four years.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn said on Late Night With Seth Meyers a few days after the wedding. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

Penn shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 30, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 28, with his second ex-wife, House of Cards actress Robin Wright. He was also married to Madonna for four years until 1989.