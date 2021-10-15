People's Choice Awards

See Channing Tatum Step Up His Dancing Skills In a Video He'll "Regret" Sharing

It’s been over 15 years since we first saw Channing Tatum show us his best footwork, but the Step Up star is returning to the dance floor once again. See the video the actor shared with fans.

Channing Tatum is sliding back to where it all started.
 
Hard to believe, but it's been over 15 years since the actor showed off his best dance moves alongside Jenna Dewan in the 2006 hit, Step Up. And even though we've seen him return to the craft in a few movies since—including that little-known film, Magic Mike—Channing took to Instagram Stories on Oct. 14 to show his fans exactly what they've been missing for some time now.
 
"So here we go," he wrote alongside a clip of him dancing. "Weekend one of exploring and getting back in the saddle. I haven't danced in years. And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it as well, and some people just [think] you can dance, or you can't."
 
Here to dispel that notion, Channing continued, "I'm here to tell you that is not true, if you want to, you can move and hear the music. This is gonna be [a] slow journey but welcome."

In a few clips posted afterwards, the actor then proceeded to give the dance floor his best spins and hip sways, all while rocking a T-shirt and beanie—very reminiscent of his Step Up character, Tyler.

Since Channing has since taken on many different ventures in the last few years in addition to acting (which included becoming an author), he noted that getting back to dancing was at the top of his to-do list, writing, "Kids hear and feel the music so well today. I've been working at different things lately. So, let's go, session one."

However, the father of one may have been a little hesitant to share his latest footage, later writing in another Instagram Story post, "Sloppy floor work but was tired, ahah. I'll probably regrets in the morning." But, as the actor ever-so-expertly added, "Life is an exploration. Let's go."
 
Hopefully, there's more magical moves where that came from.

