These New Photos of Steve Harvey Have the Internet Blushing

Watch : Steve Harvey's Feelings On Daughter Dating Michael B. Jordan

We're not calling it a Family Feud, but Steve Harvey does seem to be edging into model daughter Lori Harvey's fashion domain.



The gameshow host has taken the Internet by storm in recent weeks with photos of his latest designer ensembles—and we are not the only ones impressed by his style evolution. Fans on social media have voiced their praise of the 64-year-old, who has sported everything from Bottega Veneta leather pants to a pink silk Tom Ford suit (with a matching embellished blazer) within the past few days.



It's even to the point where his inspirational OOTD posts have become an event of sorts—as one fan joked on Twitter, "Babe wake up, new Steve Harvey pic dropped." But perhaps another social media user said it best, writing, "He just won't stop flexing the fyre fits."



Since the comedian is known for holding down an impressive amount of jobs simultaneously, fans are wondering if he's taking on another venture. As one Twitter user mused, "Steve Harvey fashion influencer era?"