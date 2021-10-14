I Know What You Did Last Summer Stars Tease How the Show Differs From the Film

What are you waiting for? Now is the time to get excited for Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
In less than 24 hours, a new group of teens will experience a summer of horror following one fatal car accident. Though the premise is similar to the 1997 cult classic film, which is also based on Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel, it seems that the 2021 iteration of I Know What You Did Last Summer has made some specifics changes that prove it isn't a carbon copy.
For instance, instead of the Fourth of July, the car accident that sparks the captivating mystery occurs on graduation night. Not to mention, there's a whole new slew of characters, so, it's likely you won't recognize any of the names or backstories. But don't just take our word on it, as we had the show's stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso tease what viewers can expect from the upcoming adaptation.
Thus, we invite you to kick off your count down for the Oct. 15 premiere by taking a look at what the cast had to say about the adaptation.
E! News: Can you talk to us about how Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer differs from the movie and book?
Madison Iseman: I like to think of our show as a nostalgic stepsister to both the movie and the book. We definitely pay tribute to all. And it's nice, you know, they gave us such a great floorwork to go off of. Our stories very much start the same way, we have a fatal car crash…and a killer, who will literally stop at nothing to absolutely horrify us all. But we also have a completely new setting and we have a new cast. Our story is very character driven—yes, there is a killer on the loose that's coming after us, but what really drives us and our stories are all the secrets everyone's been holding…Also, we have smart phones! I'm sure the cast in the ‘90s would've loved to have an iPhone during this time. So, that plays a big part as well.
Ashley Moore: Like [showrunner] Sara Goodman likes to say, the books are of its time, the movie is of its time and the series is of its time. So, it's the [same] story as far as...a group of kids who end up holding a huge secret and there's an accident...we keep that, but then build on the story in a different way. I think fans of the original are gonna love it just as much as they do with the books and the films.
Ezekiel Goodman: We're playing with whole new characters in a different time. And I think that we want to be evocative and be respectful of the tradition that we're a part of and we also don't want to give people something that they've seen before. So I would say that, if you go along with us for the ride, you'll be very pleased.
Sebastian Amoruso: It's its own thing. It's modern...I think it has a lot of the same core things that people love from the originals, and I think it's just our version. When it comes to the book and the movie, I think it falls somewhere in between them. So I hope that it has something for fans of both. But it is its own thing, so be prepared to see something new as well.
Brianne Tju: We definitely pay respect to the book and the movie. You know, we wouldn't be here without that. And so there are definitely homages in the show, but with that being said, it's a contemporary take.
I Know What You Did Last Summer will be available to stream Friday, Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime Video.