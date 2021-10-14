I Know What You Did Last Summer Stars Tease How the Show Differs From the Film

Watch : "I Know What You Did Last Summer" Cast Talks New Show

What are you waiting for? Now is the time to get excited for Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In less than 24 hours, a new group of teens will experience a summer of horror following one fatal car accident. Though the premise is similar to the 1997 cult classic film, which is also based on Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel, it seems that the 2021 iteration of I Know What You Did Last Summer has made some specifics changes that prove it isn't a carbon copy.

For instance, instead of the Fourth of July, the car accident that sparks the captivating mystery occurs on graduation night. Not to mention, there's a whole new slew of characters, so, it's likely you won't recognize any of the names or backstories. But don't just take our word on it, as we had the show's stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso tease what viewers can expect from the upcoming adaptation.