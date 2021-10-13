People's Choice Awards

Hear Matt James' Surprising Reaction to His Dancing With the Stars Elimination

By Allison Crist Oct 13, 2021 6:58 PMTags
Watch: Matt James REACTS to Early "DWTS" Elimination

The Dancing With the Stars cast is weighing in on last night's dramatic double elimination.

As fans of the ABC series were shocked to learn, the judges wrapped up DWTS' two-part Disney-themed week by sending Matt James and partner Lindsay Arnold, along with Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, home from the competition.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Matt himself expressed that, at the end of the day, he can't be too upset. 

"Nothing ever really catches me off guard anymore," the Bachelor alum told Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester. "Someone's gotta go home every week, so I'm hoping that Kenya [Moore] and Brandon [Armstrong] freakin' ride out, you know?"

DWTS host Tyra Banks, on the other hand, was quite surprised to see Matt get the boot. "There's such a Bachelor following, I thought Matt would be here a lot longer," she said.

photos
Keeping Score of Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Brian was another unexpected loss, especially for JoJo Siwa, who told E! News that he was her "best friend." 

Added JoJo's dance partner Jenna Johnson, "She and Brian have this cutest little friendship, so she's very said about Brian."

Instagram

Equally upset was Melora Hardin.

"I've literally known Brian for, like, years and years and years and years," she explained. "He's that person that when I was feeling really insecure or feeling a little nervous, I could look at Brian and he'd just give me a hug."

After hearing the devastating news, Melora revealed that she even asked Brian, "What am I gonna do without you?" 

His response? "You're gonna keep getting 10s. You're gonna channel the ghost of me."

Hear more from the Dancing With the Stars cast in the above Daily Pop clip!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

