See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars' season 30 contestants had a good time being bad.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ABC competition series finished up its two-part Disney-themed week with "Disney: Villains Night," which followed Monday's heroes-focused episode. No one went home last night, which sadly meant saying goodbye to two duos this time around.

As to be expected, the pairs went all out on the elaborately villainous costumes. Some of the most memorable transformations included The Miz as a particularly fierce version of The Lion King's Scar, JoJo Siwa rocking purple hair as Mal from Descendants 2, and Suni Lee going with a seasonally appropriate look as Winifred from the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

The performers continued stepping up their games, with Melora Hardin, who both performed and sang as Tangled's Mother Gothel, nabbing the season's first perfect 10, with this one coming from judge Len Goodman.

At the end of the night, viewers learned that Matt James and partner Lindsay Arnold, along with Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, were the two couples eliminated.