Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

No matter what your dad's interests are, we found some unique presents that he will appreciate.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 06, 2021 12:10 AMTags
E-comm: Gifts for DadsGetty Images

The holidays will be here before you know it. If you are trying to figure out what to get your dad, stepdad, or dad-like figure in your life, we have done all of the work for you. If your dad loves to golf, we found some personalized golf balls. If your dad loses everything, we have a solution for that. If your dad loves an iced cold beverage, get him this innovative glass. If your dad has a great sense of humor, this mug is a hilarious gift.  If your dad loves his self-care routine, this heated razor is a luxurious addition to his toiletries.

Keep on scrolling to see our gift suggestions for the dads in your life. We will continue to update this list throughout the holiday season. 

Tile Essentials (2020) 4-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim, 2 Stickers)

If your dad is constantly losing track of his essentials, get him this Tile 4-pack. This set includes Tile trackers that you can put on your keys, remote, and wallet whenever you misplace them. There's a free app that's compatible with iOS and Android devices that you can use to ring your tile whenever something goes missing. This four-piece set has 21,400+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

$70
Amazon
$80
Walmart
$70
Target

Dad's Spot Remote Goes Here Pillow

If you need another guarantee that your dad won't lose the TV remote, then this hilarious pillow could do the trick. Just put this pillow in dad's favorite TV-watching spot and the remote will have designated spot in the pillow pocket. There are several different color options to choose from.

$21
Etsy

Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip

All wallets are the same, right? Nope. This slim wallet has 43,300+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Plus, it even comes with a gift box, which makes giving presents even easier. The wallet has 11 card pockets and an outside notch that allows you to push out the cards easily. It has a MHz band that protects against data theft  by RFID scanners. It also has a money clip for cash. It's available in eight colors too.

$35
$30
Amazon

Gillette Labs Heated Razor Starter Kit, 1 Handle, 2 Blade Refills, 1 Charging Dock- 4 Piece Set

This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes a heated razor handle, 2 blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.

"I bought this for my husband and he tells me how great the shave is everyday," an Amazon shopper raved.

$150
$115
Amazon
$200
$115
Bed Bath & Beyond
$200
$115
Target

Personalized Golf Balls with Personalized Display Case

If your dad loves to golf, he will appreciate this set. The case can be displayed with your choice of a name or initials. The 12 golf balls can be personalized with a name, monogram, or initials in various ink colors. It also includes 12 golf tees and pencils.

$46
Etsy

Dads Are Hard to Buy Gifts For Mug

Let's be honest: some dads are just tough to shop for. This mug says it all and appeals to dad's sense of humor.

$16
Etsy

Host Freeze Beer Glasses, 16 Ounce Freezer Gel Chiller Double Wall Plastic Frozen Pint Glass, Set of 2

No one likes warm beer. This cup is what dad needs to make sure his favorite beverage is at an optimum temperature. Just put it in the freezer for two hours before pouring in a light beer or in the fridge prior to sipping on a dark beer. These are different than your standard beer glasses because of they are lined with proprietary cooling gel.

$31
$27
Amazon

NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Dad can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 22,700+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

$40
$37
Amazon

If you are looking for more shopping inspiration, check out these gifts for men that he won't want to return

