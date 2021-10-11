Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reacted to Kim Kardashian Roasting Their Romance

Kim Kardashian scored huge laughs for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. But what did Kourtney think about that impersonation of her and Travis Barker? E! News has the details below.

Yes, Kourtney Kardashian approves of those Saturday Night Live jokes.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian brought the laughs when she hosted the NBC sketch comedy show, during which she and comedian Mikey Day impersonated sister Kourtney and boyfriend Travis Barker. So, how did the couple feel about the playful roasting? According to a source, "Kourtney and Travis loved it."

"Kim wanted the jokes to be a complete surprise to the family," the insider tells E! News. "The whole family was game for any and all jokes and were very supportive of Kim. None of them take themselves too seriously and didn't want Kim or the show to hold back any punches. They thought she was hilarious and did a great job."

Though she couldn't be there in person—due to prior plans with Travis and her kids—Kourtney gushed over Kim's big debut on her Instagram Stories, writing, "PROUD SISTER!"

As Kourtney celebrated Travis' son Landon Barker's birthday back home in Southern California, her ex Scott Disick was in attendance at Kim's SNL taping, along with Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian, who even appeared in multiple skits alongside Kim and mom Kris Jenner. "Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim," a separate source told E! News. "She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."

"Kanye and the family were all incredibly supportive and there for her all week," the insider continued. "She felt that she had everyone on her side rooting for her. She's so glad that she had this experience and learned so much from it. It's a week she will never forget."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

