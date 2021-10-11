See Penelope Disick Get a Sweet Lift From Travis Barker During Family Night Out

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

A jack of all trades.

Travis Barker proved that he is the ultimate spooky season sidekick during another spook-tacular family outing with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. After kicking off the Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, the couple opted for a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19.

Now, as the Oct. holiday inches closer, Travis and Kourtney explored immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10—and the Sunday outing made for one special moment between Travis and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick.

Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories capturing the spooky festivities, including an expertly-carved pumpkin featuring her and Travis. They're not pump-kidding around over there! Yet, the cutest pic was no doubt a snapshot of Travis carrying Penelope, 9, on his shoulders as his daughter Alabama Barker walked beside them. The group explored large ghoulish displays, large spiderwebs and oversized jack-o-lanterns as they walked through the destination.