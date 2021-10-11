Proof Carrie and Mr. Big Return to Paris in Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

They don't call it the City of Love for nothing!

That's right! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were photographed shooting a scene for the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…at the Pont des Arts, the bridge famous for its love locks, in Paris on Oct. 10. Always the fashionista, the 56-year-old actress wore a floral-print dress and lace jacket for the episode. The 66-year-old actor looked dapper in a suit.

It's unclear what exactly takes Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big back to France, but the sighting certainly gave fans flashbacks. In the original series finale, which aired in 2004, Big ran after Carrie following her move to Paris. There, he finally told her she was "the one" and they rekindled their romance.

And in the first teaser for the revival released in September, it looked like the characters were still going strong. The sneak peek showed them wrapping their arms around each other in a kitchen and sharing a steamy kiss.

Of course, fans will have to tune in to the new show to see where Carrie and Big stand. And Just Like That… premieres on HBO Max in December.