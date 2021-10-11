Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Penelope Disick Get a Sweet Lift From Travis Barker During Family Night Out

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 11, 2021 2:43 PM
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansHalloweenCouplesShowsPenelope DisickNBCU
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

A jack of all trades. 

Travis Barker proved that he is the ultimate spooky season sidekick during another spook-tacular family outing with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. After kicking off the Halloween celebrations early with a visit to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9, the couple opted for a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 19.

Now, as the Oct. holiday inches closer, Travis and Kourtney explored immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack on Oct. 10—and the Sunday outing made for one special moment between Travis and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick

Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories capturing the spooky festivities, including an expertly-carved pumpkin featuring her and Travis. They're not pump-kidding around over there! Yet, the cutest pic was no doubt a snapshot of Travis carrying Penelope, 9, on his shoulders as his daughter Alabama Barker walked beside them. The group explored large ghoulish displays, large spiderwebs and oversized jack-o-lanterns as they walked through the destination. 

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Visit to Halloween Horror Nights

While Alabama has already called Kourtney her "stepmom", it's clear that Travis is becoming a father figure to Penelope as well.

Instagram

After the Blink-182 drummer gifted Penelope a pink drum set for her birthday, the tween has rocked face tattoos and red hair, following in the newly punk footsteps of her mom.

Instagram

Penelope even dressed up like a little devil to attend Nights of the Jack!

Instagram

See inside their sweet family weekend above, and check out how the Kardashian-Jenners are already prepping for Halloween below. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Witches

Hee hee hee!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Pumpkins

Spooky!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Halloween Cupcakes

Yum!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Baking With Stormi

Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster enjoy some cupcakes.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guilty Pleasure

Even Kylie can't resist Trader Joe's' fall offerings!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's New Pet

The not-so-itsy-bitsy-spider.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Other Babies

Baby pumpkins!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getting into the Holiday Spirit

Kourtney models a costume.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Always Watching at Kourt's House

Yikes!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Spooktacular Centerpiece at Kourt's House

Fancy!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
A Plea

Someone want to get that?

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Just Having a Friend Over...

...at Kourt's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Oh My Gourd

Kourtney's pumpkins are terrifying.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Welcome...

...to Kourtney's house.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum!

Kourtney offers a sweet treat of her own.

