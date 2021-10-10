Watch Kim Kardashian Roast Kourtney and Travis Barker's Romance on SNL

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Order in the Kourtney!

During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Kim Kardashian parodied her sister Kourtney Kardashian, playing her as a TV judge in a sketch titled The People's Kourt. And who else should make an appearance? Kourt's boyfriend Travis Barker, of course, played by SNL cast member Mikey Day.

"Travis, baby, I have to do my show," Kim-as-Kourtney said, cozying up to him on the bench. He replied, "I can't help it, Your Honor." The two later threw in some more "baby's" for good measure.

Kourtney appeared to be thoroughly amused by the sketch, posting on her Instagram Story, "ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY" and adding three laughing emojis."