Ryan Gosling Recalls How He and Eva Mendes Entertained Their Daughters in Quarantine

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been living in La La Land this past year.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is notorious for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, recently shared a rare glimpse into his fatherhood duties.

On Friday, Oct. 8, Ryan stepped out to celebrate his new partnership with Tag Heuer at a private event in Los Angeles.

During the fanciful fête, the Crazy, Stupid, Love star opened up about his family life with Eva and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot," Ryan told GQ at the event. "So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."