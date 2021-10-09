Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leave Hotel Together Before Her SNL Hosting Debut

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West were seen exiting a New York City hotel together hours before she is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West Before Her "SNL" Debut

Live from New York, it's Kimye!

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together hours before she is set to host SNL for the first time. The rapper followed the reality star, dressed in a full-length hot pink coat, and the two got into a waiting car as dozens of fans and photographers crowded around them. An eyewitness told E! News that Kanye arrived at the hotel earlier that morning and that he and Kim drove to NBC Studios, after which he returned to the hotel without her.

The hip-hop star and producer, who has never hosted SNL before but has performed on it seven times, has been helping his ex prepare for her gig. Earlier this week, a source told E! News that "Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback. She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage, has been photographed with the rapper a few times in recent months.

The two, who share four children, had dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. late last month. This past summer, Kim showed her support for Kanye at his Donda album listening parties and even appeared onstage with him in a wedding dress.

The events' creative director, Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, was also behind the rapper's face-covering look and similar styles the SKIMS founder has worn in recent weeks, most notably at the 2021 Met Gala in September, which her ex did not attend.

And the two may collaborate professionally even more. A second source recently told E! News that Kim has been including Kanye in "many creative conversations involving her brands and businesses."

"She knows his mind is full of genius ideas and they like to collaborate together," the insider said. "Kanye loves helping and they bond over the creative conversations."

The source said such talks have involved jokes that Kim hopes to make on SNL, about which she wanted to give Kanye "a heads up."

Kanye flew in and arrived at New York City's JFK International Airport earlier on Saturday. Kim arrived in New York City several days earlier. Her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian also recently arrived in town to support her.

Kim has been rehearsing for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig all week. A promo for the episode, showing her with cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Halsey, was recently released.

See photos of Kim's NYC style:

Kim & Kanye

The star is seen leaving a NYC hotel with ex Kanye West hours before her SNL hosting debut.

Pressure's On

Velvet vixen! Kim is joined by SNL musical guest Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong as they shoot a promo. 

Hi Kris & Khloe

Kim's mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian also arrived in town to support the star's SNL hosting debut.

Hi Kanye

The rapper arrives in NYC to help support Kim.

Back to Business

While on set of the sketch comedy program, the social media star looks stylish in a chainmail dress and black bodysuit. 

Think Pink

Balenciaga babe! The E! star heads to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in a fuchsia blazer dress, over-the-knee boots and a sparkly handbag. 

Disco Darling

Kim enjoys a night out on the town in NYC in a technicolor coat. 

Met Gala-Inspired

Kim puts a spin on her now-infamous Met Gala look in head-to-toe black. 

All Bundled Up

Another day, another oversized coat—this time paired with a Yeezy Gap hoodie.

Street Style

Kim looks prepared for the Big Apple's cooling temperatures in a puffy vest and leather trench coat. 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

