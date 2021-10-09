Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Look Head Over Heels in Love During Outing

Watch : Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

It's safe to say Jennifer Lawrence has the pregnancy glow!

The Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked more in love than ever during a PDA-filled outing with the art gallery director. On Friday, Oct. 8, the couple enjoyed an afternoon lunch in New York City's downtown Manhattan area and didn't shy away from showing their affection for one another.

During their out and about, the pair was photographed sweetly gazed into each other's eyes and flashed wide smiles as they sweetly hugged.

As of late, J.Law has showcased her fashionable maternity style and her most recent outfit was no different. While stepping out with Cooke on Friday, the Mother! actress looked effortlessly chic in a white tank top that displayed her growing baby bump and black leggings. She accessorized with cat-eye black sunglasses and a matching crossbody bag.

Cooke adorably twinned with the A-lister, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.