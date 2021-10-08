Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date Night

Watch : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Fans recently got a rare pov of Ariana Grande with husband Dalton Gomez.



The "thank u, next" singer and her other half were photographed leaving Dave Chappelle's show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 6. For the late-night outing, Ariana stepped out wearing a cream-colored button-down shirt with a pair of denim. The performer completed her outfit with white boots and a small shoulder bag. As for Dalton, the real estate broker donned a white graphic T-shirt paired with a black jacket.



Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, was also in attendance for the fun-filled night and was seen leaving with the newlyweds.



The couple's rare date night out is one of the few sightings fans have gotten of the pair since Ariana confirmed she traded in her "7 rings" for a wedding band in late May.

An insider previously told E! News that the private ceremony was "tiny and intimate" with plenty of love. "Everyone was really happy."