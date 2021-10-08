Emily Osment and Her Pretty Smart Co-Stars Talk Tackling Stereotypes

Watch : Netflix's "Pretty Smart" Cast Address Stereotypes in New Series

Pretty Smart is not your average silly sitcom, according to the Netflix comedy's stars.

The new series, which dropped on the streamer on Oct. 8, follows scholar Chelsea (Emily Osment) as she moves into her free-spirited sister Claire's (Olivia Macklin) house, joining influencer Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), healer Solana (Cinthya Carmona) and personal trainer Grant (Gregg Sulkin). Initially, this situation feels like a personal circle of hell for Chelsea, but, over time, she soon realizes that there's more to these stereotypical Los Angeles residents.

In fact, as Osment told E! News in an exclusive interview, her character learns a thing or two from this sunny bunch. "I think there's something to be said about unscrewing yourself a little bit," she said. "Chelsea comes in...very put together, very stiff. I don't believe I am that way, but I think there's always a lesson to be learned, to not let stigma get in the way of getting to know someone."