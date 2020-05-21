by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 21, 2020 5:04 AM
Emily Osment is "grateful" for her time on Hannah Montana.
The actress, who played Lilly Truscott on the series alongside Miley Cyrus, is reflecting on her days on the Disney show in a heartfelt message. On Wednesday night, Osment, 28, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Cyrus.
"This is one of my favorite photos from HM. Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it's on the internet," Osment wrote alongside the photo. "I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for. However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it -and then some."
In the picture, Cyrus and Osment can be seen looking at each other while standing on the set of the show.
It's been 14 years since the premiere of Hannah Montana, which made its debut on the Disney channel on March 24, 2006. At the time, Osment and Cyrus were just teenagers, who grew up in front of an audience.
After four seasons, Hannah Montana came to an end on Jan. 16, 2011. The show also inspired the Hannah Montana: The Movie, which premiered in 2009.
