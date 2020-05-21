Why Emily Osment Is "Grateful" for Hannah Montana Despite Having to Grow Up Fast

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 21, 2020 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Emily Osment is "grateful" for her time on Hannah Montana.

The actress, who played Lilly Truscott on the series alongside Miley Cyrus, is reflecting on her days on the Disney show in a heartfelt message. On Wednesday night, Osment, 28, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Cyrus.

"This is one of my favorite photos from HM. Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it's on the internet," Osment wrote alongside the photo. "I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for. However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it -and then some."

Photos

Hannah Montana Cast: Where Are They Now?

In the picture, Cyrus and Osment can be seen looking at each other while standing on the set of the show.

It's been 14 years since the premiere of Hannah Montana, which made its debut on the Disney channel on March 24, 2006. At the time, Osment and Cyrus were just teenagers, who grew up in front of an audience.

After four seasons, Hannah Montana came to an end on Jan. 16, 2011. The show also inspired the Hannah Montana: The Movie, which premiered in 2009.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Hannah Montana , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Disney
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.