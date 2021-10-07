Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney Kardashian After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Scott Disick is continuing to focus on family following his split from Amelia Hamlin.
Fresh off the breakup, the 38-year-old reality star has been spending time with his kids—Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—and hanging out with friends, a source close to him tells E! News.
"It's the first time he's been single in a long time," the insider continues, "and he is taking it all in stride."
As for whether Scott is ready for a new romance, the source says the Flip It Like Disick alum is "slowly thinking about dating again."
"He's met a few people, but nothing that has materialized into anything," the insider notes. "He likes having someone in his life but is not in a rush."
The source says Scott also remains focused on co-parenting with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his children.
Last month, another insider close to him said the father of three is "still having a really hard time processing" the Poosh founder's relationship with her blink-182 boyfriend, Travis Barker, and that he would even "bring it up around Amelia." That viral DM Scott allegedly sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima in August about her and Travis' PDA in Italy didn't make things any easier.
Now Scott is "really trying to put his feelings about Kourtney and Travis aside," the first source notes, "and keep the peace with Kourtney."
"He wants to be a good dad and have a healthy relationship with his kids," this same insider adds. "That's his priority right now."
During the June Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Scott was asked if he'd give Kourtney and Travis his blessing. "I think if you really love somebody right, like, you want them to be happy no matter what," he shared. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."
And Kourtney wished the same for Scott. "Whoever would make him happy," she said, "I would give my blessing."
Scott and Amelia called it quits in September after almost a year together. And while a source close to the model said Scott has reached out to Amelia "a few times," it looks like they don't have any plans to reconcile their romance.
"Amelia is definitely done with him," this insider said last month. "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."