Scott Disick Focused on Co-Parenting With Kourtney Kardashian After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Watch : Scott Disick's Family Night Out in Vegas After Amelia Breakup

Scott Disick is continuing to focus on family following his split from Amelia Hamlin.

Fresh off the breakup, the 38-year-old reality star has been spending time with his kids—Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—and hanging out with friends, a source close to him tells E! News.

"It's the first time he's been single in a long time," the insider continues, "and he is taking it all in stride."

As for whether Scott is ready for a new romance, the source says the Flip It Like Disick alum is "slowly thinking about dating again."

"He's met a few people, but nothing that has materialized into anything," the insider notes. "He likes having someone in his life but is not in a rush."

The source says Scott also remains focused on co-parenting with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his children.