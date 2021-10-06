Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Every UGG Style You Need for a Cozy Girl Fall

Thanks to UGG, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Oct 06, 2021 11:02 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Fall is here, and words cannot express how happy we are to be in sweaters and boots with our pumpkin spice candles ablaze. Every year around this time, we like to peruse UGG's site to check our their amazing selection of slippersboots, apparel and home goods to add to our arsenal of cozy essentials.

Below, our latest obsessions from UGG that we think you and your closet will love and appreciate.

Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

If you don't already own a pair (or two) of these insanely comfortable, fuzzy slides, this is your sign to treat yourself. There are few moments of the day when we aren't wearing ours. They also come in tons of cute colors and prints!

$100
Nordstrom
$100
UGG
$100
Amazon

UGG Super Fluff Slipper

For more durability outside of the house, the Super Fluff Slipper offers the same plush feel and look as the Fluff Yeah Slides, but with an sawtooth platform.

$120
UGG
$120
Nordstrom

UGG Marlene Quilted Jacket

We are obsessed with this marble print sherpa jacket! It's chic, comfortable and durable enough for the colder weather days ahead of us.

$168
UGG
$168
Nordstrom
$168
Zappos

UGG Emersyn Assorted 3-Pack Socks

For the occasions when you can't wear your Fluff Yeah Slides, keep the cozy vibes going with these socks that you can wear under your leather boots.

$45
Nordstrom
Single Pair @
UGG

UGG Classic Clear Mini Panther

Rainy day apparel doesn't have to be drab! These printed booties will have you looking stylish while keeping your toes dry and protected from the elements. Plus, these boots are weather-rated to temperatures as low as -4F.

$160
UGG
$160
Nordstrom

UGG Fuzz Sugar Slide

Available in four versatile hues, these sustainable slippers, made with 50% reclaimed wool and 50% Tencel™ Lyocell, are an absolute must. They would make a great gift for your environmentalist friend, too. Plus, with every purchase, UGG will plant a tree!

$110
UGG
$110
Nordstrom

UGG Euphoria Pillow

Elevate your bedscape or couch with this two-sided plush pillow!

$65
UGG
$65
Zappos

UGG Women's Disquette Slipper

Presenting the UGG slipper that we are sure will be on everyone's list for Santa in a month's time. We are obsessed with the platform design and all of the fun colorways to choose from.

$100
UGG
$100
Amazon
$100
Nordstrom

Hava Knit Throw

This chunky knit throw will come in handy on those nights you just want to bundle up next to the fireplace and read a good book. Not to mention, this would make a great gift.

$228
Zappos

UGG Classic Mini II Boot

These boots are perfect for coffee runs, staying cozy while working from home and movie nights. Honestly, we would wear them anywhere because staying cozy is a priority for us.

$150
UGG
$150
Nordstrom
$150
Amazon

Braelyn II Robe

Robes are a lifestyle. This one offers a super plush feel that will make it hard not to wear out of the house.

$88
Nordstrom

UGG Terri Lounge Pants

We would live in these wide-legged pants! They look so soft and chic.

$98
Nordstrom
$98
UGG

Ready for more cozy essentials? Check out these bestselling Amazon sweaters.

