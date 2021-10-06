Every UGG Style You Need for a Cozy Girl Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Fall is here, and words cannot express how happy we are to be in sweaters and boots with our pumpkin spice candles ablaze. Every year around this time, we like to peruse UGG's site to check our their amazing selection of slippers, boots, apparel and home goods to add to our arsenal of cozy essentials.
Below, our latest obsessions from UGG that we think you and your closet will love and appreciate.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
If you don't already own a pair (or two) of these insanely comfortable, fuzzy slides, this is your sign to treat yourself. There are few moments of the day when we aren't wearing ours. They also come in tons of cute colors and prints!
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
For more durability outside of the house, the Super Fluff Slipper offers the same plush feel and look as the Fluff Yeah Slides, but with an sawtooth platform.
UGG Marlene Quilted Jacket
We are obsessed with this marble print sherpa jacket! It's chic, comfortable and durable enough for the colder weather days ahead of us.
UGG Emersyn Assorted 3-Pack Socks
For the occasions when you can't wear your Fluff Yeah Slides, keep the cozy vibes going with these socks that you can wear under your leather boots.
UGG Classic Clear Mini Panther
Rainy day apparel doesn't have to be drab! These printed booties will have you looking stylish while keeping your toes dry and protected from the elements. Plus, these boots are weather-rated to temperatures as low as -4F.
UGG Fuzz Sugar Slide
Available in four versatile hues, these sustainable slippers, made with 50% reclaimed wool and 50% Tencel™ Lyocell, are an absolute must. They would make a great gift for your environmentalist friend, too. Plus, with every purchase, UGG will plant a tree!
UGG Euphoria Pillow
Elevate your bedscape or couch with this two-sided plush pillow!
UGG Women's Disquette Slipper
Presenting the UGG slipper that we are sure will be on everyone's list for Santa in a month's time. We are obsessed with the platform design and all of the fun colorways to choose from.
Hava Knit Throw
This chunky knit throw will come in handy on those nights you just want to bundle up next to the fireplace and read a good book. Not to mention, this would make a great gift.
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
These boots are perfect for coffee runs, staying cozy while working from home and movie nights. Honestly, we would wear them anywhere because staying cozy is a priority for us.
Braelyn II Robe
Robes are a lifestyle. This one offers a super plush feel that will make it hard not to wear out of the house.
UGG Terri Lounge Pants
We would live in these wide-legged pants! They look so soft and chic.
