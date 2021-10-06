Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Son Maceo in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Halle Berry Fears Making Mistakes as a Parent

This celebratory shoutout is as sweet as a Berry.



Halle Berry's son, Maceo Martinez, celebrated his 8th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 5. And in commemoration of the special occasion, the actress, 55, shared a rare photo of him to Instagram. "This little dude is 8 today!," Halle captioned a cute pic of Maceo, adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"



And since Halle doesn't share photos of her little ones all too often (the Oscar winner is also mom to 13-year-old Nahla Aubry), fans couldn't help but notice the remarkable resemblance between the two. One person wrote, "Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you…geesh." Other social media users commented echoing the same sentiment, which all read, "Wow, your twin!"



Earlier this year, the Monster Ball's star opened up about the lessons she's teaching her son, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, that go far beyond skin deep.



"I have a 7-year-old son," Halle said during a Sundance Film Festival panel in January. "And I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts."