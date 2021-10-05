Dean Unglert Claims Producers Told Him to Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes on BiP

According to Dean Unglert, Bachelor in Paradise producers really wanted to end this season with a bang—or should we say bling.
As the seventh season of the Bachelor spin-off comes to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 5, fans can expect to see Unglert and his girlfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes—but what their appearance entails remains a mystery. However, during the latest episode of Dean and Jared Haibon's podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Dean revealed the show's producers allegedly wanted them to get engaged.
"I think I can share this. I don't see why I wouldn't be able to," he prefaced. "When we were down there, the producers...they, like, pulled me aside and they were, like, 'Hey Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show,' and I was like, 'Are you serious? You're telling me this, like, literally the day before we're supposed to go down and film this episode?'"
Having just discussed Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' recent breakup—the two famously got engaged four episodes into The Bachelorette—Unglert noted, "All that to say the producers are not bashful when it comes to trying to encourage people to propose." E! News has reached out to ABC for comment.
While Dean was cryptic about what actually unfolds between him and Caelynn during their Bachelor in Paradise cameo—if anything—an engagement wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibility considering the avid travelers already wear commitment rings and celebrated their second anniversary in June. "Usually a home has 4 walls and a roof," Dean captioned a photo of Caelynn on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, "but sometimes it has 2 eyes and a heartbeat."
So are they going to make their romance even more official? As Dean teased, "Maybe you have to tune [in] and find out."