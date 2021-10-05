Dean Unglert Claims Producers Told Him to Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes on BiP

Watch : Caelynn Miller-Keyes Felt a Target on Her Back at "Women Tell All"

According to Dean Unglert, Bachelor in Paradise producers really wanted to end this season with a bang—or should we say bling.

As the seventh season of the Bachelor spin-off comes to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 5, fans can expect to see Unglert and his girlfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes—but what their appearance entails remains a mystery. However, during the latest episode of Dean and Jared Haibon's podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Dean revealed the show's producers allegedly wanted them to get engaged.

"I think I can share this. I don't see why I wouldn't be able to," he prefaced. "When we were down there, the producers...they, like, pulled me aside and they were, like, 'Hey Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show,' and I was like, 'Are you serious? You're telling me this, like, literally the day before we're supposed to go down and film this episode?'"