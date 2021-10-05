Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Kane Brown Is Making Fans Feel Like Family During Historic Blessed & Free Tour

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Kane Brown shared exclusive behind-the-scenes details about his fall tour. Find out how the country singer is making his shows “better and better.”

By Mike Vulpo Oct 05, 2021 1:00 PMTags
MusicConcertsExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentBackstage Pass
Watch: Kane Brown Talks Life as a New Father

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

After seeing Kane Brown live, you'll just have to sing his praise.

The first weekend of October proved to be a special one for the country singer, who kicked off his Blessed & Free tour with two sold-out concerts at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center and Los Angeles' Staples Center.

As the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour, Kane is ready to pull out all the stops to ensure fans have an unforgettable night.

"I look back on the first time I ever went out on the road and from then to this, it's a huge difference," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I haven't toured with anyone that I haven't learned something from."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Kane continued, "It helps you look at your own shows and say, ‘How can we do more? What more can we bring to the fans? How do we top ourselves from last time?' We just want to keep getting better and better and better for everyone."

John Shearer Getty Images for Kane Brown

In the first half of his tour, Kane will welcome supporting acts Jordan Davis and Restless Road. Once 2022 hits, Chase Rice will take over for Jordan and keep the party going.

"I think they all have something unique to offer, and all are great live performers and great at getting the crowd pumped up," Kane teased. "For Restless Road, its been great getting to watch them do their first stadium show last year to what they've grown into now. They have the harmonies and great songs and you can tell they really connect with the crowd. Jordan is such a great guy and has great songs…We haven't started touring with Chase yet this year, but he's got such a loyal fanbase and really knows his fans. He's also an athlete so I'm excited to see if he's gonna join us for all the pre-show basketball games we've been trying to do." 

So what else goes down behind the scenes at Kane's massive tour? E! News was able to get a sneak peek into the family fun.

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup

3

See Which Pair Went Home on DWTS' Britney Spears Night

John Shearer Getty Images for Kane Brown

From the epic fashion decisions to those sweet backstage kisses with his wife Katelyn Jae Brown and their 23-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose, there's a lot to love about Kane's life on the road.

Keep scrolling for exclusive details and find out when Kane is coming to your neighborhood now.

Alex Alvga | @alexalvga
Cheers to Live Music

"For this tour, I always work out. It's a part of my daily life now and it's just part of my routine," Kane shared. "We try and bring the Restless Road guys or others out with us too. They're all invited to come work out with us. We always do a huddle and a toast backstage before we take the stage. And [my family] King and Katelyn are out on most tour dates, so I usually give them a kiss backstage before heading out."

Alex Alvga | @alexalvga
Fashion Matters

If you like Kane's fashion on tour, there's a method behind the style. "Were having some custom pieces made for this tour, which is the first time we've ever gotten a chance to do that," he teased. "I think being able to move around and run around on stage is the most important. We want to be able to give a great performance, but also have some things that are different too." 

John Shearer Getty Images for Kane Brown
Must-See Reunions

Having [my daughter] Kingsley out on the road just puts a smile on my face everyday," Kane gushed. "We usually play corn hole or some sort of game at the venue each day as a team, which is a family to me...The biggest thing is the fans. Seeing them out there and getting to see their faces and sing the lyrics with me. It was crazy not to have that feeling for so long the past year, but getting back out there is just the best feeling in the world."

Alex Alvga | @alexalvga
The Big Reveal

When Kane's shows kick off, make sure you're at your seat the whole night. "There are some never-before-seen videos and things that we include in the show, but you have to come out and see it!" Kane teased. "I don't want to take away from that first moment you see it in person, since it's such a part of the song." 

 

Alex Alvga | @alexalvga
Unforgettable Songs

While every song in his setlist holds special meaning, Kane can't help but be excited about one in particular. "I just put out a song with H.E.R., who is amazing, called 'Blessed & Free,' which the tour was named after. I think it's one of the best collaboration experiences I've ever had, just from her artistry to her vocals and being able to film the video with her," he gushed. "We got to sit with each other and really bring our own style to the song and I loved what she said when she said there are only two types of music to her, good and bad. I love that she doesn't want to be put in a box either. I love being able to bring country music to all the collaborations I do and to be able to something different with these songs that's not expected." 

 

Alex Alvga | @alexalvga
Family Over Everything

When fans experience Kane's shows, the country singer has one wish: "I hope they feel safe, I hope they feel happy and I hope they know they are part of our family," he shared. "I owe it all to them."

Want more inside access? Go backstage on Lady A's What a Song Can Do tour and Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me tour

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Dale Moss Breaks His Silence on "Unfortunate" Clare Crawley Breakup

3

See Which Pair Went Home on DWTS' Britney Spears Night

4

Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposed to Lauren Burnham for a Second Time

5

Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram to Show Off Hair Transformation

Latest News

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals SATC Reboot Release Date

Shawn Mendes Has the Last Laugh on Viral "Giving Cher" Moment

See Terry Bradshaw's LOL Response to His Granddaughter's Dating Life

Exclusive

How Kane Brown Is Making Fans Feel Like Family On Historic Tour

Harry Styles Sings “You Just Had a Baby” to Halsey During NYC Concert

Sydney Sweeney Reveals What's in Her Bag

This $20 Vitamin C Serum Has 56,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon