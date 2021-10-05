How Kane Brown Is Making Fans Feel Like Family During Historic Blessed & Free Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After seeing Kane Brown live, you'll just have to sing his praise.
The first weekend of October proved to be a special one for the country singer, who kicked off his Blessed & Free tour with two sold-out concerts at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center and Los Angeles' Staples Center.
As the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour, Kane is ready to pull out all the stops to ensure fans have an unforgettable night.
"I look back on the first time I ever went out on the road and from then to this, it's a huge difference," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I haven't toured with anyone that I haven't learned something from."
Kane continued, "It helps you look at your own shows and say, ‘How can we do more? What more can we bring to the fans? How do we top ourselves from last time?' We just want to keep getting better and better and better for everyone."
In the first half of his tour, Kane will welcome supporting acts Jordan Davis and Restless Road. Once 2022 hits, Chase Rice will take over for Jordan and keep the party going.
"I think they all have something unique to offer, and all are great live performers and great at getting the crowd pumped up," Kane teased. "For Restless Road, its been great getting to watch them do their first stadium show last year to what they've grown into now. They have the harmonies and great songs and you can tell they really connect with the crowd. Jordan is such a great guy and has great songs…We haven't started touring with Chase yet this year, but he's got such a loyal fanbase and really knows his fans. He's also an athlete so I'm excited to see if he's gonna join us for all the pre-show basketball games we've been trying to do."
So what else goes down behind the scenes at Kane's massive tour? E! News was able to get a sneak peek into the family fun.
From the epic fashion decisions to those sweet backstage kisses with his wife Katelyn Jae Brown and their 23-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose, there's a lot to love about Kane's life on the road.
Keep scrolling for exclusive details and find out when Kane is coming to your neighborhood now.
