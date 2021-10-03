Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar" With Climactic Reveal

Watch : Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video Is All About Touching

After almost two years of anticipation, Harry Styles finally gave his fans what they earnestly craved: A confession.

While performing onstage in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Oct. 1, the 27-year-old pop star confirmed a popular theory about the meaning of the title of his hit song "Watermelon Sugar."

But not without some teasing first.

"This song is about..." Styles began. "It doesn't really matter what it's about."

He continued, "It's about, uh, the sweetness of life." He then had the crowd sing a few lines with him before finally admitting, "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different, it's not really relevant," prompting fans to erupt in cheers.

The song, originally released in November 2019, includes the lyrics, "I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it / Watermelon sugar high" and "Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evenin' / And it sounds just like a song / I want your belly / And that summer feelin' / I don't know if I could ever go without."