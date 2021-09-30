Porsha Williams Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta After 10 Years

Watch : "RHOA": Falynn Guobadia Reacts to Porsha's Engagement to Ex-Husband

Another peach is saying goodbye.

Just three days after Cynthia Bailey announced she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons, longtime co-star Porsha Williams also just announced today she's departing the hit Bravo TV series after a decade ahead of season 14.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise," Porsha shared via an Instagram statement on Thursday, Sept. 30. "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one.

"I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."