See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return

Is Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) ready to tell the truth about Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)?

The executives at UBA may've welcomed Alex back to The Morning Show with open arms, but it appears that the daytime host still has some explaining to do about her part in Mitch's sexual misconduct scandal. In fact, in this new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Alex is asked point-blank about her relationship with her former co-anchor.

The person doing the questioning? TV legend Julianna Margulies as UBA News anchor Laura Peterson.

"So, there has been a lot written about the way things were at UBA," Laura starts off in the clip below, "including the forthcoming book by Maggie Brener. She provided me with an excerpt from her book, and it provides some fascinating insight into the world of The Morning Show back then."