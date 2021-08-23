Reese Witherspoon Fights For Her Job in Game-Changing The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

A battle for relevancy.

The new trailer for AppleTV+'s The Morning Show season two shows the aftermath of the "wreckage" following a shocking finale, "to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," according to Apple TV+. Lead stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their respective roles as Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) as the battle for the role of network UBA's morning anchor slot continues.

"The game is changing," Cory (Billy Crudup) states. "Alex, I need you to come back."

Yet, Alex's return throws the network—namely, Bradley—in disarray, threatening to disrupt her role as co-anchor alongside Eric (Hasan Minhaj). "I'm not going to get edged out," Bradley promises.

From reporting on the coronavirus pandemic to Black Lives Matter, Alex and Bradley fight to stay relevant and break every news story...including ones within their own network. "In case you forgot, I'm the whistleblower," Bradley snaps. "I'm going to get everything I want."