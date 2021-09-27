74th Annual Tony Awards Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Renee Elise Goldsberry & Sara Bareilles: From Broadway to "Girls5Eva"

At long last, the Tony Awards are back.

Following multiple postponements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway's biggest night returned in a major way on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The four-hour celebration of the performing arts proved to be a winning night for Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Inheritance. Among the notable snubs was Slave Play, which got shut out despite entering the night with 12 nominations, making it the most-nominated play in Tonys history.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted the traditional ceremony from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, which streamed for fans exclusively on Paramount+.

Immediately following the live presentation, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. emceed The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! on CBS at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. The concert special included performances from the casts of Best Musical nominees Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, as well as past and present Broadway entertainers.

Because of the abbreviated 2019-2020 performance season, eligibility rules limited the number of contenders. Click here to see every star who walked the red carpet on Sunday, and find out who took home a Tony Award below!