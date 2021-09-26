Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles in Her Riskiest Dress Yet for Academy Museum Opening Gala

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

Good 4 her.

There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo is known for her chart-topping music and electrifying style. Since debuting her Sour album earlier this year, the pop star has continued to slay the red carpet. Whether she's rocking a '90s grunge look or opting for something frilly and feminine, she hasn't missed a beat.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the 18-year-old sensation took her flair for fashion to a whole other level when she stepped out in her riskiest outfit yet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

For the star-studded event, Olivia turned heads in a sleek black strapless dress from Saint Laurent. But despite the classic silhouette, which elegantly draped down and hugged the pop star's curves, the piece was anything but basic.

The design featured a dramatic plunging neckline with wave-like edges, as well as a thigh-high slit. The best detail of all, though: The gown included pockets!