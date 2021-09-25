Ana Navarro Speaks Out After Testing Positive for COVID-19 on The View

Watch : "The View" Hosts Test Positive for COVID Before Kamala Harris Intv

The show must go on, according to Ana Navarro.

The View co-host is breaking her silence after she recently tested positive for coronavirus on live television.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ana and fellow panelist, Sunny Hostin, were asked to leave the daytime talk show while on air after their COVID-19 tests came back positive. Just before the two exited the studio, The View was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare in-person interview. Ultimately, her interview was done remotely in another room within the ABC News building.

That evening, Ana spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about her health, as well as the shocking moment that unraveled on TV.

"I'm doing great," the political strategist and commentator shared, adding a huge thanks to those who have been sending their well wishes. "I'm tested weekly. I co-host a couple of days a week, and I usually get tested before I get into the building."