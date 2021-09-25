Ana Navarro Speaks Out After Testing Positive for COVID-19 on The View

The show must go on, according to Ana Navarro.
The View co-host is breaking her silence after she recently tested positive for coronavirus on live television.
On Friday, Sept. 24, Ana and fellow panelist, Sunny Hostin, were asked to leave the daytime talk show while on air after their COVID-19 tests came back positive. Just before the two exited the studio, The View was set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare in-person interview. Ultimately, her interview was done remotely in another room within the ABC News building.
That evening, Ana spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about her health, as well as the shocking moment that unraveled on TV.
"I'm doing great," the political strategist and commentator shared, adding a huge thanks to those who have been sending their well wishes. "I'm tested weekly. I co-host a couple of days a week, and I usually get tested before I get into the building."
According to Ana, "all indications" are that the COVID-19 results are likely false positives. She explained that she and Sunny have since taken another rapid antigen test and a PCR test, which Ana said are "both false positive for me."
"I can't speak for Sunny," she said, adding, "It's her privacy. It's up to her to talk about her test results."
Additionally, Ana discussed how the situation unfolded right before her eyes, just before co-host Joy Behar announced that she and Sonny tested positive for COVID-19.
"Now, because of COVID the table at The View is like the size of an aircraft carrier. Joy is clear on the other side," Ana described. "I don't think she sees the commotion of what Sunny and I are told by the executive producer, Brian Teta, that this is happening. And, of course, it's a very awkward moment. It's puzzling. You've got a hundred things going through your head."
She added, "This is in the middle of live TV, and as you know, Anderson, the show must go on."
Ana told Anderson that she is tested for COVID-19 weekly. "I co-host a couple of days a week," she revealed, "and I usually get tested before I get into the building."
She also talked about how she was looking forward to speaking with the vice president.
"It takes so much work to do an interview like this and it's something that we were excited about," Ana explained. "We were prepared to ask some tough questions. We were very proud to have the vice president come on The View and all of a sudden it turned into an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. It was just surreal."
The View did not respond to E! News' request for additional comment.